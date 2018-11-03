Nottinghamshire Police issue these important guidelines for Bonfire Night celebrations

Police are urging Nottinghamshire residents to have safe and fun Bonfire Night celebrations.

A force spokesperson said: "We hope you all have a fantastic time enjoying Bonfire Night with friends and family across the weekend.

"Fireworks are great fun, but it is important to remember that they can also cause distress and injuries if not handled properly.

"If you are using fireworks at home simply follow our guidelines to ensure you have a safe, but fun bonfire night."

1. Only buy fireworks from a legitimate retailer.

2. It is illegal to supply fireworks to people under the age of 18.

3. It is an offence for under 18s to have fireworks in a public place.

4. You should never throw or set off a firework in the street, on to a road or in a public place.

5. You're not allowed to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am except on Bonfire Night when the curfew is midnight to 7am.

6. Always inform your neighbours if you are using fireworks and be considerate.