Nottinghamshire police are appealing for help to find a missing man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing man.

Daniel Meason, 31, was last seen in the Oak Tree area, of Mansfield, at around 12pm, on May 23.

He is described as being of slight build, around 5ft 7ins tall with straight mousey-coloured brown hair and he has a full beard.

Mr Meason was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black beanie hat.

Police stated that Mr Meason also goes by the nickname Birdie.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Meason or may have any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Nottinghamshire police on 101, quoting incident number 624 of May 22, 2018.