Nottinghamshire people wanted to become naked cleaners - and earn £45 an hour

Nottinghamshire people willing to clean houses completely naked are being sought by a cleaning company - and employees could earn up to £45 an hour!

London-based company Naturist Cleaners is looking for people from Nottinghamshire and across the country to work part-time, cleaning people's houses wearing no clothes.

Earn 45 an hour as a naked cleaner

The company's website states: "Naturist Cleaners are always looking for new part-time people to work for us as naturist cleaners.

"A principal role is to do general cleaning in nudist private houses wearing no clothes.

"We are looking for flexible, responsible cleaners no matter your age or figure.

"We would contact you once we have the need for new cleaners in your area.

"Due to a big number of applications please allow at least two weeks until you hear from our team."

Prices start at £45 an hour for nude cleaners, or you can opt for a fully clothed cleaner at £25 an hour. Booking fees also apply.

No touching is allowed, and taking photos or videos of naked cleaners is strictly against policy, the company says.

People interested in booking a naked cleaner can enquire online, detailing their preferences.

They will then be sent a selection of photos of recommended cleaners who fit the requirements.

To apply to join the Naturist Cleaners team, or for more information, see the website.