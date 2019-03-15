Nottinghamshire MP Anna Soubry branded ‘traitor’ by activist in Parliament

Anna Soubry was branded a “traitor” by an activist who stormed through Parliament security to interrupted an interview and shout accusations at the MP.

Ms Soubry was taking part in an interview about the result of a series of votes last night (March 14) during which an amendment calling for a second Brexit referendum was rejected.

The MP for Broxtowe, who recently quit the Conservative party, has attracted a lot of criticism from right-wing Brexit supporters for her outspoken support of a People’s Vote.

During an interview with the BBC, a woman is seen in the background approaching the MP to shout: “Anna Soubry is a traitor”.

Almost immediately a police officer can be seen attempting to usher the woman away.

The woman shouted: “Don’t touch me. Do not touch me. We are speaking in a democracy.

“Free speech is still our right Anna Soubry. As much as you’d like to actually abuse your position.”

Ms Soubry can be heard repeatedly saying “get the police, get the police” as the woman is escorted away from the MP.

She later tweeted claiming that the woman had a history of behaving in an “unacceptable and frightening” manner towards her in the past.

“The person in this video is a known extreme right activist. She’s acted in an unacceptable and frightening way towards me before.

“There’s nothing wrong with rigorous debate (including insults!) but her behaviour is obsessive and disturbing.”

Ms Soubry, now a member of the newly-formed Independent Group which tabled the People’s Vote amendment, said Labour had betrayed its voters by not backing the move