Nottinghamshire fishery and holiday park under new ownership

A popular Nottinghamshire fishery and holiday park is under new ownership.

Hallcroft Fishery and Caravan Park, on the outskirts of Retford, has been sold on behalf of the Sears family to a private individual from a guide price of £1.75 million.

The 63.5 acre holiday park consists of 50 static caravan sites, 45 touring pitches, six stocked fishing lakes, a cafe and bar and a tackle shop.

Savills, who oversaw the sale, said Hallcroft benefited from its close proximity to local attractions including Sherwood Forest, Rufford Abbey and the Idle Valley Nature Reserve.

Richard Prestwich, associate director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills Chester, added: “We are delighted to have secured new owners for this popular caravan site for our client.

"The park is well maintained with excellent fishing facilities ensuring it is popular all year round.”