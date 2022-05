Firefighters from Harworth Station attended a vehicle fire last night at 10.58pm.

They were called to reports of a car ‘well alight’ on Stryrrup Lane in Styrrup, near Harworth.

Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.