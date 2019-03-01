Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police team up for hilarious parody video

Staff at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police have joined forces for a hilarious parody video aimed at raising awareness of their charity fundraising.

Everyone involved gave up their free time to produce the video, to boost awareness of The Fire Fighters Charity and Cancer Research UK.

The video features staff from both Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police

As well as a coast to coast bike ride in the summer involving staff from both the fire service and police, a number of other events are also taking place throughout the year to raise money for the charities.

Fire service staff will be running charity car washes this month, clothes are collected at recycling banks at stations, and a charity zumbathon is taking place this weekend.

Jazz Hayer, Watch Manager in Prevention at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The idea came from one of our colleages who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"She was in her car one day and heard this song come on the radio. The positive energy of the song and happy memories that it brought back inspired her to use it to raise the profile of these charities.

“Between ourselves we came up with the idea of doing a parody video of Maniac and invited people from across NFRS and Nottinghamshire Police to get involved.”

For more information about the coast to coast bike ride, see the website, or to make a donation, click here.