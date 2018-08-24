Nottingham car park reopens after huge six car blaze

Nottinghamshire Police has said the car park where six cars were alight at a city centre car park in Nottingham is now open for owners to collect their vehicles.

The huge blaze at Stoney Street NCP car park broke out at just after 12pm today, Friday, August 24 and six crews from across the area tackled the fire which is now out.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Owners with vehicles in the NCP car park, Lace Market, who were not affected by the fire are now being allowed to collect them.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The fire on Stoney Street in Nottingham is now out and a fire investigation is due to take place to determine the cause of the fire.

“Firefighters on scene would like to thank you for your patience whilst they dealt with the incident this afternoon.”

A cordon was in place around the 289-space car park in the Lace Market but has now been removed.

NCP which runs the car park issued a statement: “We are taking the advice of the fire service and the current situation is that the car park is closed whilst they deal with the incident.

“We have a team on site helping advise customers who have cars in the car park.

“The fire service has told us the fire is now out and we are awaiting the next brief from them which should follow shortly. As soon as we know more we will immediately inform you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 365 of 24 August 2018.