North Notts Place Board announce new chair

The North Notts Place Board has announced who its new chair will be.

The board has named Andy Price who takes over from the outgoing chair George Buchanan who leaves to concentrate on his role as chair of the newly formed North Notts Business Improvement District (BID).

Andy, managing and creative director of &Company, a design and marketing company based at Retford Enterprise Centre, said he was honoured to take up the role.

He said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be picking up the role of Chair for the North Nottinghamshire Place Board from George Buchanan.

“George has done a fantastic job of driving the vision to put North Notts on the map and I’m looking forward to working with the board and other partners in helping shape the next stage of the North Notts story.

“It’s an exciting time for all of us and we want to ensure that every business, charity, educational establishment and member of the public who work, live and visit, feel proud of this great area.”

George Buchanan said he was delighted with the North Notts Place Board’s new appointment.

He said: “The North Notts Place Board is a trailblazer - it’s not often we can say that the place where we live, work and play is leading the way.

“I’ve loved being the chairman and part of the team that started the Envoys ambassador programme and enabled the BID.

“I’m sticking with the BID to see that strand of the Place Board’s work through to success and I’m delighted Andy Price is the new Place Board Chair.

“Andy brings new energy and creativity to refuel the place-shaping work ahead.”

As well as appointing a new chair, North Notts Place Board is also looking to recruit a new manager. To apply for the position send your CV and covering letter to info@northnotts.co.uk by 5pm on Thursday, November 30.