Non-stop table tennis-athon to raise money for hospice

A bunch of table tennis enthusiasts from the Worksop area are to play continuously for an aggregate of 70 hours to raise money for charity.

The table tennis-athon has been organised by 41-year-old Kay Wilson and veteran player Nick Sievewright to boost the coffers of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Sheffield.

“We were having a chat when Nick mentioned he’d had such a good practice session he could play 24/7,” said Kay, who lives in Carlton-in-Lindrick. “That’s when I came up with the idea of the ‘athon’.

“We chose Bluebell Wood because it is such a well-loved charity, and Nick does a lot of work for it in his job as a photographer.”

Both Kay and Nick play for Worksop Welfare Harriers in the Worksop Table Tennis League, and when they put the call out, asking if anyone was interested in taking part, several players from various teams said yes.

Now 14 will play in the non-stop event at Worksop Leisure Centre on Sunday, February 25 (9 am to 3 pm). Six tables will be in action throughout, with players taking it in turns to have ten-minute breaks.

“Please come down and support us,” said Kay. “You can donate by dropping money in a bucket. There will also be tables where you can have a go at table tennis yourselves.”

AS well as Kay and Nick, the players who will take part in the table tennis-athon are Jack Kirkland and his dad, Andy Kirkland, James Wormwell, Chris Tilstone, Neil Penny, Alex Millward, Mark Sansom, Mitchell Radford, Connor Bettley, Neil Fisher, Perry Bradford and Luke Barraclough.

They hope to raise about £1,000 for Bluebell Wood, which is expected to put the money towards its general funds. The hospice, which provides care and support for children and young adults with life-shortening or life-threatening conditions, needs more than £4 million a year to stay open, and relies heavily on donations from the public.