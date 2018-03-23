Nominate your community hero for award

In my role as chairman, I meet many, many people who are unsung heroes in their local community or neighbourhood, undertaking selfless acts to benefit others.

With this in mind, Nottinghamshire County Council has just launched its Community Heroes award.

The aim of this award, in Robin Hood county, is to recognise some of these people to celebrate their contribution to helping make Nottinghamshire a great place to live.

We all know about Robin Hood, the legendary outlaw hero and his famous Sherwood Forest home. Now we are looking to reward modern-day community heroes and heroines!

Nominations can come from anyone who wants to highlight the achievements of another person, who lives in Nottinghamshire and works or volunteers within the county.

Nottinghamshire Community Heroes is seeking nominations for people who go the extra mile for a neighbour, an organisation or a local community.

I will meet the person who is named as a Nottinghamshire Community Hero and will present them with an award for their achievements. The awards will take place on a regular basis.

Some ideas for nominees are those who help vulnerable people with shopping, or provide a lift to a medical appointment, support young people in their community, volunteer for a good cause, or lead a local community project which has made a difference to people’s lives.

The person could have helped someone in a crisis, been involved in a heroic act or done a selfless task which deserves recognition within the wider community.

On a regular basis, we will select one person who we believe deserves an extra special thank you. Please take time to nominate someone who does something special for you.

There are a few simple rules to follow when nominating. Nominees must live in the county, and must work or volunteer within the county. Nominations should not be party political and both nominees and those nominating would feature in award publicity.

We look forward to hearing some of your stories.

To nominate someone, please visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottscommunityheroes #nottsheroes on Twitter.