No trains between Nottingham and Mansfield due to signal fault

East Midlands Trains has announced that a signalling fault between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse is resulting in all lines being blocked between these stations.

Trains may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

A statement on EMT's website says: " There is a fault with the signalling system.

"This is affecting departures from Nottingham and affecting services on our Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route.

"At present Network Rail are investigating the problem and we currently have no estimate for their teams arriving on site."

If you are affected by today's disruption between Nottingham and Mansfield you can claim compensation for any delay of 30 minutes or more here