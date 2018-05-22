No cash, no problem with launch of contactless buses in Worksop

Bus customers in Worksop are set to benefit from faster boarding thanks to the roll out of contactless technology.

The new contactless payment system has been installed in over 480 Stagecoach East Midland buses.

It aims to speed up boarding times and take away the need for customers to carry and pay with cash.

An event was held at Worksop Market to promote the new initiative and give people the chance to find out more, with Stagecoach staff on hand to answer questions.

he event was also attended by Councillor Sybil Fielding and Councillor Glynn Gilfoyle, of Nottinghamshire County Council, and Councillor Kevin Greaves, of Bassetlaw District Council.

Stagecoach East Midlands managing director, Michelle Hargreaves said: “There are more cars on the road, and congestion is a major problem in so many areas. #

“That’s why we are working harder than ever to make bus travel the best alternative to using the car.

“We have invested over £5 million in brand new environmentally friendly buses and ticket machine technology since November last year.

“The contactless payment system will help speed up journey times and make travelling by bus so much easier for our customers.”

She added: “The new technology demonstrates our commitment to providing the best possible service for passengers and works brilliantly with the Stagecoach app, which allows passengers to track buses in real-time.”

Coun Glynn Gilfoyle said: “I am delighted that Stagecoach East Midlands is introducing the new contactless system, making bus travel more accessible and attractive to the public. “As a non-driver myself this news is a welcome step towards improving journey times, reducing congestion in our city, towns and villages encouraging the use of our public transport systems; lessening the impact on our environment.”

The contactless payment system allows customers to pay with their debit or credit card, or Apple and Android pay, securely and quickly at the start of the journey.

Further information about the contactless payment system can be found at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/Contactless