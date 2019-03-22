Nigel Farage's ‘Brexit Betrayal’ march arrives in Worksop

A 'silent march' to protest against the way Brexit is being dealt with came through Worksop earlier today (Friday, March 22).

The ‘March To Leave’ which is campaigning under the slogan ‘Brexit Betrayal’ is being led by Leave Means Leave founder Richard Tice and Chairman John Longworth.

This peaceful protest plans to show the level of popular dissatisfaction, especially outside of London, with the way the Westminster elite are betraying the will of the people over Brexit.

The march set off from Sunderland on Saturday, March 16, and will end in London on March 29.

Ros Watson from the West Midlands was one of the leavers taking part in the march.

She said: "We have marched from Sunderland. Nigel Farage joined us at the start and walked the first 20 miles.

"We took the coastal path through Hartlepool.

"People have been coming out and bringing us cups of tea and biscuits.

"It's been great.

"The weather has been good. But the weather on the first day was horrendous. Nigel walked 20 miles in the mud.

"It's been fabulous.

"We are walking between 15-20 miles a day and have done around 90 miles so far.

"This is a silent march and people have been joining in along the way."

The former UKIP leader and Leave Means Leave advocate, Nigel Farage, announced the march.

He said: “The Westminster elite are in the process of betraying the British people over Brexit.

“All of us who want Britain to be a great country once again accept that we must be prepared to stand up for what we believe in and fight for our independence.

"The aim is to have a core group of marchers on each leg of the route which will start in Sunderland and finish in a mass rally at Parliament Square on March 29 – Brexit day.

"The peaceful protest is planned to show the level of “popular dissatisfaction”, especially outside of London, with “the way the Westminster elite are betraying the will of the people over Brexit."