Nicola is on board to help business grow further

A Bawtry company has expanded its workforce by appointing a new business development manager.

Yorkshire Caravans one of the oldest and largest independent retailers of caravans, awnings and leisure accessories in the UK, has created the new role to develop it’s future business plan.

The woman stepping to the hotseat is Nicola Hurst, 50, who brings decades of experience in the sector alongside her own personal interest in the hobby.

She said: “I am thrilled to be joining this successful and well respected business and look forward to working with the team to capitalise on the successes already enjoyed.

“This role is very much about putting systems and procedures in place to ensure we keep doing what we do so well, delivering a great customer journey and supporting them in all elements of that.”

Andrew Whittaker managing director, added: “We extend a very warm welcome to Nicola and look forward to the considerable input that she will have in driving the business forward and enhancing our brand.”