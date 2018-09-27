NHS Trust which runs services at Gainsborough Hospital rated outstanding after latest inspection

The NHS Trust which runs a Gainsborough hospital has been rated outstanding after its latest inspection.

England’s Chief Inspector of Hospitals has rated Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, which runs John Coupland Hospital, was previously rated as Good following an inspection in September 2014.

But on the Care Quality Commision’s (CQC) return inspectors found a number of improvements had been made resulting in it receiving an Outstanding rating.

Professor Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals, said: “We were very pleased with the quality of care provided by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust and there were many notable examples of outstanding practice across all services.

“We were particularly impressed by the strength of leadership at the trust. There was compassionate, inclusive and effective collective leadership at all levels. Leaders demonstrated the capacity and capability needed to deliver excellent and sustainable care.

“The board were viewed as accessible, approachable, visible and highly experienced, with transparent accountability at decision-making levels. Without exception all staff were complimentary of the chief executive, his visibility and accessibility and leadership of the trust.

“Overwhelmingly, however, we found a trust that provides excellent care during our inspection.

“The trust board and all staff working at the trust are to be congratulated for their hard work in achieving such high standards across its services.”