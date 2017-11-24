New youth choir to start up in Worksop

A new youth choir is being formed in Worksop for children aged seven to 18 years-old.

The Worksop Youth Choir is being formed in partnership with established adult choir The Ryton Chorale and the first meeting will be on January 8.

The project is the brain child of a group of teachers and musicians, some retired, some still working in local schools, who are keen to do something special for the children in this area.

All children who meet the age criteria will be welcome as the organisers have decided not to audition.

Alan Senior, one of the organisers, said: “Gareth Malone did it on TV. Mansfield, Scunthorpe and Barnsley have probably done it better than anywhere else in the country – and now it’s happening in Worksop.”

“Assemblies have been delivered to many local junior schools and some of our local councillors are supporting the venture.

“The music will be varied; the children will learn songs from West End shows, arrangements of chart hits and African Zulu music as well as some of the best classical music available to young choirs.

“We believe that music is a real tonic, improving people’s quality of life and this applies to children just as much as adults.

“Many children have beautiful singing voices but don’t get the chance to develop their talent further – until now.

The leaders of the Worksop Youth Choir hope to pass on their own love of singing and provide the children who come with a life-long love of music.

The first three sessions will be free, and after these three taster sessions any children wishing to join will be charged a nominal weekly subscription which will be used to purchase music, hire the hall, buy uniforms for the children and pay for other overheads.

Alan said: “Those of you who watched childrens’ choirs from all over the country perform on Children in Need would have seen the Nottingham Youth Choir.

“Let’s hope that in a couple of years we will be seeing the Worksop Youth Choir as well.”

The first meeting, on January 8, will be at Holy Family Primary School on Netherton Road in Worksop from 6pm to 7.15pm.