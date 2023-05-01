News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
7 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
7 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
11 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

New state-of-the-art tanning salon now open in Worksop

The new Tanning Shop store is now open on Worksop’s Celtic Retail Park.

By Sarah MoirContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 18:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 18:23 BST

The store, open seven days a week, offers a luxury tanning experience in a professional and friendly environment, wih tanning from as little as 65p per minute.

A team of specially trained tanning consultants are on hand daily to provide customers with free tanning consultations and to offer advice on guidance for responsible tanning.

New customers can take advantage of a 30-minute taster package from just £16.50 and 25 per cent off their first lotion purchase for 14 days after their registration date. All new customers who register before May 12 will be automatically entered into a free prize draw to win 100 minutes for free.

The Tanning Shop store is now open on Celtic Retail Park.The Tanning Shop store is now open on Celtic Retail Park.
The Tanning Shop store is now open on Celtic Retail Park.
Most Popular

The store is home to eight top-of-the-range lay-down and stand-up sunbed,s including the Lightvision laydown beds, Prestige laydown beds and the V6 stand-up tanning bed.

The Lightvision UV tanning bed hosts red light LEDs around the face, décolletage and throughout the body for exceptional skincare benefits. The red-light LEDs help improve blood circulation for an even tan, as well as stimulating skin rejuvenation.

The Prestige is packed with innovative features including Climatronic Plus temperature control and the refreshing Aqua Fresh face and body mist.

The Hapro V6 is the perfect bed for an all-over tan. Stand-up beds provide a spacious environment which enables you to move around easily during your session to minimise tan lines.

A tanning machine inside the new store.A tanning machine inside the new store.
A tanning machine inside the new store.

Worksop Tanning Shop beds are all equipped with 0.3-compliant lamp technology – the 0.3 process is a slower, more gentle way to tan. The tanning result is deeper, darker and lasts while 0.3-compliant lamps emit a lower amount of UV per square metre than standard lamps and this dramatically reduces the risk of over-exposure.

The Tanning Shop is located at Celtic Retail Park, Raymoth Lane, Worksop.

A tanning machine at the new salon in Worksop.A tanning machine at the new salon in Worksop.
A tanning machine at the new salon in Worksop.
Inside the salon.Inside the salon.
Inside the salon.
The new Tanning Shop store in Worksop.The new Tanning Shop store in Worksop.
The new Tanning Shop store in Worksop.
Related topics:Worksop