New PCC-backed schemes to help victims of sexual violence are launched

Two new services for victims and survivors of sexual violence have been launched in Nottinghamshire.

The Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA) and Children’s Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (CHISVA) services will deliver a range of practical and emotional support including advocacy to victims of crime who have been raped or sexually assaulted.

The services have been commissioned by Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Paddy Tipping with funding from the county and city councils,.

They developed in response to research undertaken by the PCC which identified a gap in support services.

At that time, there were only two ISVAs covering the whole of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

The PCC has secured additional funding to expand the service and as a result the new resources will provide seven ISVAs and CHISVAs as well as a survivor support service worker and up to 20 trained and accredited ISVA volunteers who will offer support with police video-recorded interviews and attending appointments.

Mr Tipping said: “We want to provide the very best care and support to all victims of sexual violence from the earliest opportunity.

“For this reason these new services will allow - for the very first time – victims and survivors to access support before and after their police interview, if they would like it.

“Our experienced and professional support workers will offer children and adults personalised help to them recover from their traumatic experiences and improve their mental health for as long as they need it.”