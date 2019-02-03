New Nottinghamshire police recruit should give offenders paws for thought

Nottinghamshire police has welcomed Dutch police dog PD Rambo to its team after he has been licenced with his new handler PC Coupland.

The 16-month-old Belgian Malinois joined Nottinghamshire Police from a private breeder in Holland late last year and he has been busy training and learning the ropes.

Following a 13-week training programme PC Coupland and PD Rambo were formally licenced which means Rambo will now be working as a General Purpose Dog.

His duties will include searching for suspects, items and missing people as well as tracking and detaining offenders and controlling hostile crowds.