New mothers praise Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospital services in survey

New mothers have praised antenatal, labour and postnatal care services at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals in an annual survey by the Care Quality Commission.

The poll was sent out in June last year to 347 mothers who had used maternity services at the two hospitals.

The results show the trust scoring above the national average, with 91 per cent of DBTH mums saying midwives listened to them during antenatal check-ups, and 93 per cent confirming their partner was encouraged to be involved in care – although 25 per cent said they were offered no choice about where to have their baby.

Sharon Dickinson, head of midwifery, said: “I am very pleased with the results and proud. Feedback like this helps us understand what we are doing well and where we can improve.”