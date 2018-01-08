New library being developed for online services

Lincolnshire County Council is developing a library of Information and Services to provide online information and a searchable directory to support residents, service users, their families and carers.

The library of information and services will provide a range of options on how people can access care and support services.

Support will also be offered via telephone, email and a live chat facility, to enable those who may not be confident IT users, or who have limited IT access, to find the information they need.

The new library will cover regulated and non-regulated, community and voluntary services in Lincolnshire to help people understand how care and support services work locally.

Executive Member for Adult Care and Community Wellbeing, Coun Patricia Bradwell, said: “Providing an online information resource which can be accessed in a variety of ways is a big step forward, it will help people self-care more easily and complement some already excellent neighbourhood projects.”

Lincolnshire County Council’s Information and Systems team and the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership are procuring the library of information and services with the vision of giving people greater choice and control over the care and support they receive.