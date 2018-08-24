New jobs as Worksop branch or car-buying service launched

Car buying service webuyanycar.com has announced the opening of a new branch in Worksop.

The site at Shireoaks Business Park, off Coach Close, is its fourth in the Nottinghamshire area.

Two new jobs have been created as a result of the branch opening.

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar.com, said: “Our latest opening in Worksop is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar.com and our support for customers in the Nottinghamshire area, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

“With the new branch we hope to reduce customer travelling time by expanding to a more central location.”

webuyanycar.com has over 220 branches nationwide and the Worksop opening follows the announcement of its millionth customer last year.

Richard added: “Our new Worksop branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

For further information, visit www.webuyanycar.com.