New home for Worksop police station

Worksop’s police station has found a new home in the Queen’s Buildings in Potter Street - next-door-but-one to the old station.

The new facilities include a front desk, vulnerable victims’ suite and interview rooms.

As part of the relocation, more resources for Nottinghamshire Police have included dedicated local neighbourhood and response resources, CID, school liaison and more PCSOs.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for local policing in the Bassetlaw area, said: “I’m happy to be in our new base at Queen’s Buildings and I believe the benefits will be appreciated more and more as time goes by.

“We have all the main strands of policing together in one room, allowing the free flow of information, intelligence and ideas for a far more co-operative and collaborative working environment.

“We’re also in close proximity to our partners in the local authority, specifically in the community safety team and licensing, allowing us to work closely together to resolve issues and concerns.

“We’re only some 100 metres from our previous location and we have maintained a front counter function to assist with the needs of members of the public who prefer face-to-face contact.”

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “This local restructure has already seen more officers on the beat which is what I want and the public want.

“We are not just maintaining our local policing presence but increasing it.

“We now have an additional dedicated police officer for Worksop Town Centre who has been in post since January, and three new PCSOs. A new CID unit has also moved in along with a new Schools Liaison Officer.

“We really value working collaboratively with our partners so that we can give the best service possible to our communities, working more closely to tackle issues of concern to them, and shared locations continue to enhance this work.

Councillor Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are delighted with the benefits that this new collaboration has brought about and hope that Nottinghamshire Police officers from a number of different departments are settling into their new surroundings.

“Not only does this arrangement benefit the police and allow them to provide enhanced services and additional officers on the street, it is also of great benefit to Bassetlaw residents and means that another valuable public service is being provided at Queen’s Buildings, joining Bassetlaw District Council, JobCentre Plus, Citizens Advice and 2Shires Credit Union.”