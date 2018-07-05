New eight bedroom hotel at Gainsborough Golf Club is now open

A new eight bedroom ‘boutique’ hotel is now complete at Gainsborough Golf Club.

Construction firm, Gelder Group, was chosen by golf equipment manufacturer, PING, to build the boutique hotel which is an extension to the existing clubhouse, where previously two large apartments occupied ground floor and first floor space.

The 120 sq m hotel was constructed in a 10 week build programme and is now open to guests.

John Clark, Managing Director of PING Europe, said: “We are delighted to open the doors to guests at our newly developed guest accommodation at Gainsborough Golf Club, which will enhance the facilities and options available to those playing golf, or attending the many events and functions that we hold at the club.

“With limited options locally for boutique-style hotels, we also hope the rooms will become a popular choice for those travelling to, or through, the Gainsborough area and are looking for a first-class guest experience.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Gelder Group, who have worked exceptionally hard to deliver a stunning end result to this project.”