New crematorium opens in Babworth offering modern peaceful facilities

A new crematorium opened in Babworth last week, promising a quieter alternative to some of the busier facilities already available.

The new crematorium has been built by the Westerleigh Group in a secluded location off the Straight Mile between Retford and Ranby.

Sitting against a woodland backdrop, the site offers the peace and privacy families typically wish for at a funeral.

Manager Amanda Carr has been showing funeral directors, clergy and families around the site and said: “The setting is really special and everyone has been impressed with what they’ve seen so far.

“We are keen to now get on with the job of looking after bereaved families at this most difficult time in their lives.”

Services will be held hourly in a chapel seating 96 people, designed as a light space with large bay windows overlooking a water garden and the countryside beyond.

It is equipped with a digital media system offering a limitless choice of music in addition to a traditional organ, as well as webcasts for mourners unable to attend ceremonies.

Westerleigh managing director Richard Evans said: “I’m delighted to see the crematorium finished and ready to open, and I am grateful for the confidence placed in us by Bassetlaw councillors.”

Dolby Funeral Services in Worksop organised the first funeral at the crematorium and director Anthony Dolby said: “We are very pleased that the new crematorium is finally open as it will provide the right level of service for bereaved families in the surrounding area. The chapel is spacious and light and all of the facilities are built to a very high standard.”

John Pinder, of WE Pinder & Sons Ltd, Bawtry, was equally impressed: “The setting is very attractive and you can see that care has been taken to ensure that the building blends in with the surrounding countryside. I am sure that families will appreciate the extra space and natural setting.”

For more information, visit www.babworthcrematorium.co.uk or call 01777 712920.