Heidi, aged 48, will join the team at Bluebell Wood in March 2023.

Heidi, who comes to Bluebell Wood from adult hospice Beaumond House in Newark, has 10 years’ experience as a charity chief executive officer in the hospice sector, having previously held CEO roles at KEMP Hospice, Helen’s Trust and as interim CEO of Bluebell Wood.

She brings a wealth of experience to the role as the hospice celebrates its 15th birthday in 2023.

New Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice chief executive officer Heidi Hawkins outside the hospice.

Heidi said: “I’m looking forward to returning to Bluebell Wood as CEO.

“I started my career in charity retail at the hospice, and my first post as an interim charity CEO more than a decade ago was at Bluebell Wood.

“It was Bluebell Wood that inspired my love of the charity sector and it has always held a special place in my heart.

“The work done to help children and families with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions is remarkable and I’m overjoyed to be part of that care again.”

David Wilkin, chairman of trustees as the North Anston hospice, said: “The board are delighted with Heidi’s appointment and look forward to welcoming her back.

“After a difficult year in 2022, we are pleased to have restarted clinical services and once again offer specialist palliative care and support to children and families going through unimaginably tough times.

“We’re sure the hospice has a bright future ahead with Heidi at the helm.”

Heidi takes over from acting CEO Nic Marriott, who has been a vital member of the hospice’s senior leadership team at the hospice for the last four years.

Nic stepped into the role during the temporary suspension of clinical services, and was responsible for overseeing the successful resumption of these services in December 2022.

David said “We’d like to thank Nic for her years of dedication to the hospice and for her determination, effort and transformational leadership, all of which made sure we can once again offer our specialist paediatric palliative care for children and families.”

“The board wishes Nic well with her plans to see the world and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Nic said: “I’ve genuinely loved working at Bluebell Wood. It’s not just the cause, and the fabulous work to support children, young people and their families, it’s also the people who are drawn to work and volunteer for the hospice.

“I’ve met some truly inspirational people at Bluebell Wood and will always be thankful for my time working alongside them and incredibly proud of all we’ve achieved together."

