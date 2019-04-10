New charity car park to raise money for children’s hospice

Visitors to Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop can now boost the coffers of a good cause when they park their car.

For Bank Park, a company that has generated thousands of pounds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice over the years, has opened a new low-cost car park near the hospital.

And money raised from the parking rates will go towards the hospice as part of the firm’s park and give scehme.

Ashley Kelly, managing director of Bank Park, said: “With great rates and 24-hour parking, we hope this will be a popular choice for patients, visitors and NHS staff.

“Every time they park, they will be giving to charity, while also saving on their parking.”

The car park is at Kilton Hill, on the site of a former pub, just a few minutes’ walk from the hospital.

Prices range from £1 for two hours to £5 for 24 hours, with a percentage of all money going to Bluebell Wood. The car park is fitted with floodlights and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) security cameras.

Bank Park, which also operates clothing banks, manages more than 60 car parks across the country, all of which raise much-needed funds for local charities. Since 2012, it has generated £130,000 for the children’s hospice.

OFFICIALS at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice lavished praise on Bank Park after seven years of invaluable support for the charity.

Rachael Dawes, the hospice’s corporate fundraising manager, said: “During that time, the company has raised £130,000 to support our vital work with local families.

“This amazing amount means we have been able to provide 55 nights of specialist 24-hour end-of-life care for children with life-shortening conditions, at a time when they and their families have needed our help the most.

“We are delighted that Bank Park has chosen to support us again with the opening of this new car park in Worksop.”