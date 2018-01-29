New CCTV cameras for Hemswell Cliff to help deter crime

CCTV cameras have been installed in a Lincolnshire village to help create a safer community and prevent criminal activity.

The new cameras will be in key locations in Hemswell Cliff and will be monitored by West Lindsey District Council with all footage being recorded 24/7.

Operators actively monitor the cameras to detect and respond to incidents as they happen.

West Lindsey District Council works closely with Lincolnshire Police and images from the cameras are shared with the police control room and officers on patrol. Images are also reviewed to support any police or council led investigations with CCTV being produced as evidence.

Member champion for community safety and anti-social behaviour, Coun Trevor Young, said: “We have listened to the needs of residents in Hemswell Cliff and we are pleased that we have been able to provide CCTV coverage for them.

“We hope this will act as a deterrent for any anti-social behaviour and give communities confidence by creating a safer community.”

In 2016, the council upgraded its CCTV capabilities to use the latest HD, CCTV technology. Images are recorded and transmitted in high definition, greatly improving the quality of footage and evidence produced.

The Control Centre was also completely refurbished to make best use of the cameras. New and larger HD monitors allow staff to see better quality images to identify incidents and offenders.

West Lindsey District Council’s ward member for Hemswell Cliff, Coun Paul Howitt Cowan, “We are working closely with the parish council and residents in Hemswell Cliff on a number of projects.

“There was strong support for CCTV to be installed to keep people and their property safe. We can provide better coverage and provide high quality of evidence if needed.”

The CCTV Service operates in line with a strict Code of Practice to ensure compliance with the law and that individuals rights are protected. All CCTV staff undergo training to use the camera systems. The cameras also have privacy protection to ensure only public areas can be monitored.