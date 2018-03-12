New blood tracking system for county hospitals

More than £800,000 has been invested in an electronic barcode blood tracking system which has been rolled out to hospitals in Lincolnshire.

The latest upgrade incorporates more advanced recording of all blood products given to patients and when used correctly it ensures the right blood is always given to the right patient.

Blood Transfusion Practitioner, Carol Richardson, said: “Blood transfusions can be a life-saving treatment but the process does involve some risks.

“Our new blood tracking system is designed to ensure that the right blood product always goes to the right patient when used correctly.”

Blood Transfusion Practitioner, Ant Jackson, added: “Many hospitals use a system for collecting blood from the fridge, but we have gone one stage further to enable us to make transfusion at the bedside as safe as we can make it.”