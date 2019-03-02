New Bassetlaw business Grave Angels a helping hand in times of grief

A new business has launched in Bassetlaw to help grieving families tend the graves of their loved ones.

Husband and wife Tony and Claire Tucker, a civil servant and retail manager from Retford, have launched Grave Angels to offer a simple but deeply meaningful maintenance service.

Claire said: “Tony’s son died in 2017, aged 28, and then I lost my grandma last year, so we have been spending a lot of time visiting the cemetery.

“It became obvious talking to people there, and seeing how some older people struggled just to reach a grave, that there was an opportunity for us to make a difference.

“It is not really a business for us, we’d still do this even if we were only helping two or three people.”

The couple carry out basic cleaning and gardening tasks, lay fresh flowers, and can arrange more complex jobs such as repairs and underpinning.

Claire said: “It can be hurtful to visit a grave soon after the death, but also hurtful to think of no-one visiting. We will do anything we can to alleviate that stress.

“It can also be reassuring to know someone is visiting in bad weather, if you are on holiday, ill, or live far away. We always send before and after photos which clients have told us they really appreciate.”

Grave Angels offers standard or premium services to clients caring for any grave within a short drive from Worksop or Retford.

Their work ranges from washing and polishing stonework to trimming grass and deep cleaning to remove algae, mould and moss. They can also arrange memorial items such as balloons, soft toys, and candles.

Clients can book a one-off visit or packages of four, six or 12 visits a year.

Claire and Tony are keen to make the service as personal as possible and will consider special requests.

For more information, visit graveangelsltd.co.uk, or call 07973 513632 or 07967 156419.