New and old traders will be at Gainsborough’s farmer’s market

Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough is welcoming a packed line up of traders on Saturday, March 9, for the centre’s monthly Farmers’ and Craft Market with new and old producers returning.

This month’s traders include award winning Redhill Farm Butchery, Pickles Preserves, Special Edition Chocolate, Sophistikated Bags, Plop Creations and Good With Wood, as well as many more.

New traders to the line-up this month include Eco Yabber, Ginger Snap and Giddy Kipper Plants.

Local performer Lewis Canner will also be performing with some popular acoustic classics.

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager, said: “The monthly market offers the best in local, fresh, homemade and bespoke products.

“There are lots of unique ideas that would make perfect gifts for Mother’s Day too.”