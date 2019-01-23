Nearly one in six babies in Nottinghamshire born to single parents

New figures have revealed that 1,291 children in Nottinghamshire were being raised by single parents in 2017 – 15 per cent of the births in the county.

Single parent charity Gingerbread said lone parents still face some stigma, but that recent reports debunk the idea that having only one parent can negatively impact children.

Nearly one in six children in Notitnghamshire are being raised by a single parent

Office for National Statistics figures show that 864 babies were registered by just one parent.

A further 427 had two parents living at different homes.

That's a total of 1,291 children being raised by single parents in 2017 – 15% of the births in Nottinghamshire.

Across England, 52 per cent of babies were registered by parents who were married or in a same-sex civil partnerships, in line with the average for the UK.

In Nottinghamshire, it was just 46 per cent.

Rosie Ferguson, chief executive of Gingerbread, said single parents' aspirations for their children may be thwarted by circumstances out of their control.

She said: "The majority of single parents work, but many are still locked out of the secure, flexible employment opportunities they need in order to provide for their children.

"Low-paid and insecure jobs, as well as the lack of affordable childcare, mean that some single parents struggle to put food on the table for their children.

"The Government must work with Jobcentres, employers and childcare providers to ensure that work genuinely provides a route out of poverty.

"We need to strengthen the system of support for single parents to provide a decent standard of living for them and their children."

There were 3,353 babies born to couples who were living together but not married - 39 per cent of the total.

When counted alongside those who are married or in a civil partnership, it means that 85 per cent of babies in Nottinghamshire were born to a family with two parents at home.

In 2017, there were 8,536 births, 4,381 boys and 4,155 girls.

In 162 cases, mothers in Nottinghamshire went into labour at home.