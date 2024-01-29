Nottinghamshire woman breastfeeding baby 'left standing' as no London tube seats offered

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Samantha Holmes, aged 29, entered the tube at Euston and searched for a seat to nurse her newborn baby Celine.

Despite looking for a seat, Samantha claimed none of the other passengers gave up their seat or even “acknowledged” her – leaving her to nurse the crying baby in a standing position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mum-of-two and husband Jarred, 35, then left the Metropolitan line train at Wembley Park.

Samantha Holmes, 29 with her baby, Celine on the underground tube in London.

Samantha said: “Our daughter had had some bad trapped wind and nothing I was doing was consoling her.

"So we were standing initially and I'd expected someone to give me a seat with her being so hysterical.

"But no acknowledgement, and I just said to my husband I'd have to feed her.

Samantha Holmes, 29 and husband Jarred, 35 with their baby, Celine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's hard enough to keep your balance on your own, never mind whilst trying to feed a two-month-old child.

Samantha said the incident made her “blood boil”.

She added: “I felt invisible – could anyone even see me?

“I'm comfortable breastfeeding so that doesn't affect me.

“But for some people that are nervous – that could have caused them to stop breastfeeding.”

According to the Transport for London website, all buses, Tubes, trains and trams have clearly marked priority seats for anyone who needs them.

It adds: “If one isn't available, ask if someone will give up a seat.”