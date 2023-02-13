Nottinghamshire Council expresses 'shock and sorrow' over Turkey and Syrian earthquake

On February 6, 2023, an earthquake struck southern and central Turkey, and northern and western Syria.

A 7.9 magnitude quake struck the Pazarcik district of southern Kahramanmaras province, with a magnitude 6.4 aftershock also hitting the southern Gaziantep province.

The death toll has now surpassed 30,000 people, with 17 million people affected needing urgent shelter, food and medical aid.

Earthquake survivors sit around a fire on February 06, 2023, in Iskenderun Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

Since news of the earthquake broke, a range of appeals across the county have launched, with one Sutton family calling for essential supplies for residents affected.

As part of their appeal, residents who would like to support have been asked to make donations to Complete Freedom Mobility on Sutton Market Place to support survivors affected by the disaster.

The council has also issued a statement on the earthquake and welcomed residents to donate to the dedicated appeal website, created to support survivors.

Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “I, and everyone at the council, would like to express our shock and sorrow at the devastating

earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“It goes without saying that our thoughts are with the Turkish and Syrian people, especially those directly impacted by this horrific natural disaster, and their families and friends who live here in Nottinghamshire.

“I’m sure many of you will want to play your part in supporting the emergency response and helping those affected by this crisis – and you can do so by visiting the dedicated appeal website.”