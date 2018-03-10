National Trust thank supporters for ‘outpour of love’ after damage to iconic Clumber Park Bridge

Staff at Clumber Park have thanked supporters for an ‘outpouring of support and love’ after vandals carried out brutal damage on the site’s 18th century bridge.

On the night of Saturday, March 3, the stunning ornamental bridge which crosses Clumber Park Lake was subject to an act of extreme intentional vandalism.

Clumber Park bridge before the damage.

The cost of the damage to the bridge, which is more than 250 years old, is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Since the incident came to light, The National Trust say there has been a “phenomenal public outcry of messages of support, love and offers of help from Clumber Park’s local community and supporters”.

Trust bosses have expressed their thanks to supporters for their positive messages of solidarity during this time.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the recent vandalism of the ornamental bridge at Clumber Park” said Beth Dawson, general manager at Clumber Park.

“We have been incredibly comforted by the many messages of support and offers of help. We really appreciate your support and we are grateful for your love and passion for this very special place.

“Our specialist team is assessing the extent of the damage and the cost of the repair and restoration work that will be required, but we anticipate that this will be in the hundreds of thousands of pounds. We are extremely grateful to the local fundraisers who have responded since the incident.”

Carlton-in-Lindrick man James Routh, has raised nearly £3,000 through his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clumber-bridge

The 37-year-old said he “felt sick” when he saw photos of the damage to the bridge.

“As a charity we rely on the generosity of supporters to look after the special places in our care,” added Beth.

“We are, of course, working with our insurers to assess the situation with regards to the bridge damage, but if you would like to support our wider conservation work, you can make a donation at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/appeal/support-clumber-park.”

A police probe into the incident is still underway.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 156.