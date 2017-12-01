National Trust sites full of festive spirit this Christmas

There is plenty of Christmas fun to be had across the National Trust’s special places in north Nottinghamshire.

Visitors can ‘fall down the rabbit hole’ at Clumber Park in Worksop in the magical world of ‘Alice in Clumberland’, with the park at its glittering and decorative best.

As part of the Lewis Carroll-inspired ‘Clumberland’ theme, there are a wide range of events and activities across the park for the whole family to enjoy.

Families can settle down and hear a festive woodland tale told by Father Christmas himself.

And on the quest trail, families can discover the pleasure grounds at park, whilst helping Alice on her quest to find all of the cards in the pack.

Christmas begins as soon as you enter the gates at Hardwick Hall, with snowmen greeting visitors as they make their way up the main drive.

The whole family can immerse themselves in festivity, discovering traditional songs and carols around the hall and gardens, with a festive sleigh in the stableyard providing a perfect place for a family photo.

A step into the entrance hall at Eyam Hall is like a step back in time.

Visitors can see how the hall’s first generation residents, John and Elizabeth Wright, would have enjoyed their brand new home at Christmas time.

The warmth from the open fire provides the perfect welcome, as visitors take a step back in time.

Wandering through different periods of history whilst exploring the hall is a highlight, with the majestic manor house decorated for Christmas throughout the periods from 1672 to the present day.

Every single visit to all these venues also supports the National Trust’s conservation work, looking after special places for people to enjoy for years to come.