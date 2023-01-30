National beauty awards launch in Nottingham - and local hair and beauty businesses are urged to come forward

Tomorrow, January 31, is the cut-off date for any hair, beauty or aesthetics businesses wanting to enter – see sosbeautyawards.co.uk

The SOS Beauty mobile app was founded by Mansfield entrepreneur Faye Finaro and launched on the app stores last June.

Since then, more than 1,000 hair, beauty and aesthetics businesses have registered for their free account.

Entrepreneur Faye Finaro with her best new business award at the Chad Business Excellence Awards.

The app allows customers to send requests stating when and where they want an appointment and available businesses that match the criteria can send a free quote.

Due to the success of the app so far – including winning the innovation award at your Chad’s Business Excellence Awards last year – Faye decided it would be a great marketing tool for businesses on the app to be able to take part in an event where they could showcase their talent.

There are already quite a few beauty awards running, but many of them are more London centric.

Being a proud northerner, Faye felt it would be good to bring the awards to Nottingham, at the centre of the country.

Insync Insurance, one of the UK’s biggest beauty insurers is sponsoring the event, and an incredible panel of judges who are all industry professionals and award winners in their own right has been assembed, representing various sections of the hair, beauty and aesthetics industry, including aesthetics expert Rebecca Williams and hair specialist Karolina Grzelewska, both from Nottingham, Leeanne Hill, of Insync, beauty expert Jamie-Lee Jones and holisitc therapies specialist Lumpai Kummoo.

Faye will be hosting the incredible event which is to take place on June 3 at the Alea Casino, with a total of 27 awards to be given out.

So far, more than 150 businesses have applied to take part in the awards, from all parts of the UK, with 160 guests set to attend the gala evening.

Faye said: “We hope our first event will be a huge success and the first of many to come.”