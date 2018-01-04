Musicality Singers end year on a high in Worksop

Worksop choir the Musicality Singers scored a big success with their final public performance of the year, their annual Christmas concert.

The event, at The Crossing in Worksop, drew in an audience of almost 200.

With a choir favourite of Phantom of the Opera’ new material such as Lean on Me and The Rose, and a mix of Christmas songs and carols, the evening was packed with music and with laughter.

Audience participation was encouraged in some of the carols and for the finale –

The 12 Days of Christmas – audience members were enthusiastically singing their parts whether they were lords a leaping, geese a laying or partridges in pear trees.

Greg Watson, the choir’s musical director, said: ‘I’m immensely proud of the choir and what they’ve achieved.

“They were so good.

“Audience members seemed equally impressed, with some actually giving standing ovations at the end of the performance.

“A number of people made a point of saying it was the choir’s best performance yet.

“One particular highlight of the evening for many was Jose Feliciano’s Feliz Navidad, in which the choir sang of wishing everyone a happy Christmas with lots of laughter and cheer.

“Judging by the audience reaction, they’d already made a start helping to make that wish come true.”