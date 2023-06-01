Murder probe dropped into death of man found dead in alleyway near Worksop

Mr Ridley, 26, was found in an alleyway between Station Road and Butt Hill just before 6am on Saturday, December 10 of last year. He had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed but, following extensive enquiries, police have now confirmed no further action will be taken against her.

Toby Ridley was found in an alleyway with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police update comes as an inquest was opened into his death at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Thursday, June 1. Susan Evans, assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, presided over the short hearing, with family members attending via an audio link.

The inquest heard that a post-mortem was carried out following Mr Ridley’s death, with pathologist Dr Biggs ruling he had died as a result of aspiration blood due to facial injuries and, in part, as a result of cocaine exposure.

Mr Ridley, a farmer born in Newmarket and local to Whitwell, was identified by his father, the inquest was told.

The inquest was adjourned for a review hearing to take place on July 27, also at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, pending an update on the investigation from Derbyshire Constabulary. Susan Evans said she anticipated that the police would provide a file by the end of the month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Issuing an update in the afternoon of May 31, a spokesperson from Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that they would continue looking into the circumstances surrounding his death but that it was no longer suspicious.