Mum took flick-knife to Mansfield nursery

A Selston mum brought a flick knife to a Mansfield family centre while seeing her children, a court heard.

Alana Ryan was arrested by police at Sandy Bank nursery, on Bilborough Road, and told officers she was carrying the weapon, on November 11.

The court heard she failed to attend a drug assessment on May 30 and missed a court appearance scheduled for December 19.

Ryan told officers she used the knife to carve meat for her dog.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said: “She does lead a very chaotic lifestyle, which she was honest about.

“She is a drug user but has reduced her drug use quite significantly.

“She sees her children daily, who are in foster care.”

Matthew Taylor, mitigating said: “She appreciates how it looks to the court. She is eager to work with probation.”

He said she forgot about the drug test and was too ill to attend court.

Ryan, 32, of Walters Crescent, admitted possessing a blade, and failing to surrender for a drugs assessment and a court date, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You had in a public place a prohibited weapon. The explanation put forward for that is quite frankly ludicrous.

“With your background, and the background of your partner, I have to be suspicious about why you had it.”

He handed Ryan 12 weeks, suspended for one year, and ordered her to carry out 20 rehabilitation days to address healthy emotions and positive parenting.

Costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge were also ordered.