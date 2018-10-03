Mum’s campaign wins help for disabled patients at hospital

A campaigning mum is the driving force behind a new facility for disabled and elderly patients at Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop.

The ‘Changing Places’ room, which has cost £26,000, is for anyone with complex health issues who cannot use a standard disabled toilet and bathroom because they need extra equipment and space.

And it has been championed by Worksop mum Alison Beevers, whose disabled 12-year-old son, Mylor, was born prematurely, is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy.

Alison, who worked with hospital bosses on the design and requirements of the room, said: “ I am absolutely delighted there is now a ‘Changing Places’ facility for patients and visitors.

“This fantastic, new addition will help disabled and elderly patients who need assistance to be able to use a toilet safely and with dignity.

“People with complex health needs visit hospitals regularly, so ‘Changing Places’ will make an enormous difference and help to alleviate any additional stress they might feel.

“I am very grateful for the support the hospital has shown our campaign. As Mylor’s mum, I have first-hand experience of the problems of getting out and about without adequate toilets. I believe hospitals are the most natural and important settings for these facilities.”

Suzy Brain England, chair of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals board, said: “This facility brings peace of mind to people when visiting for hospital appointments.

“Previously, they were often forced to change in inappropriate places, which were undignified and challenging. Thankyou to Alison for her support and guidance.”