The A1 in Nottinghamshire has been closed northbound between the A57/A638 Markham Moor and A57/A614 Upper Morton due to a multi vehicle collision.

Emergency services were called at 10.39am to a collision on A1 northbound near Elkesley involving two lorries.

Nottinghamshire Police are on scene and National Highways traffic officers are en-route.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said no serious injuries have been reported but the road has been closed for the removal of debris.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 3pm and 3:15pm. Meanwhile, there are delays of 30 minutes.

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

- Exit the A1 at the A57 Markham Moor Interchange and take the A638 north on the Great North Road through the village of Gamston and around the village of Eaton to Retford.

- Once in Retford continue along the A638 London Road travelling over the mini roundabout at Whitehouses Road until the London road/Arlington Way/Carolgate signalised junction.

- Turn right onto Arlington Way and continue straight ahead through the signalised junctions at Grove Street and Spital Hill/Chapelgate until the A638/A620 signalised junction.

- Turn left onto the A620 Amcott Way and continue straight ahead at the Morissons junction to the A638/A620 roundabout. Continue straight over the roundabout onto the A638 North Road in Retford and continue north-west along the A638 through the villages of Barnby Moor, ranskill and Scrooby to the A638/A614 Hawkesnest junction.