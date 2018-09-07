MP wants answers after report reveals football club academy ‘scandal’

More than 18 months ago, I was alerted to the alleged failings of Worksop Town Football Academy by a local whistleblower, writes Bassetlaw MP John Mann

I began my own investigation to put the facts together. I investigated further and found that this needed to be raised at Government levels.

Over the summer, the Department for Education published its report into Worksop Town Football Academy.

It highlights a major scandal. What happened at Worksop is just one example of what is happening.

I have asked to meet with all those involved with this scandal to get to the bottom of how this was allowed to happen and to ensure that students who participate in post-16 sports education are protected at all times.

As the report makes clear, Worksop Town Football Club was clearly misled repeatedly over the life-span of the academy and received virtually none of the £168,000 spent by the Government.

n On Monday evening more than 300 people came to Harworth and Bircotes Town Hall to discuss the incinerator that Notting-hamshire County Council proposes to install in Harworth.

This huge turnout on a weekday evening is indicative of the opposition to the plan and I believe that Harworth is the wrong place for this.

The council has recently confirmed a public health document and, in my view, the proposal to place a waste incinerator in Harworth totally contradicts this.

I encourage all Harworth residents to complete the consultation to oppose the plans for the incinerator.

Bassetlaw Food Bank is always in need of donations to help feed hungry families across the area.

This week, it is low on sugar, jam,

bread, tinned sweetcorn, gravy granules, rice pudding, tinned custard, dilute squash, men’s and women’s toiletries, tinned meat pies and tinned meat.

If you are able to, please donate items to my office on Stanley Street in Worksop.