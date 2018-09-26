MP toasts return of only pub in the village

MP Sir Kevin Barron dropped in to toast the re-opening of the only pub in the village of Thorpe Salvin after a £470,000 refurbishment.

The Parish Oven is back in business after a nine-month closure, and Sir Kevin pulled a celebratory pint to mark the return of the pub as a hub of village life.

The Rother Valley MP said: “It is fantastic to see a pub receiving so much investment and commitment. It is much needed at a time when pubs are under such pressure from increased taxes.

“The success of The Parish Oven is proof of the value people attach to a great local and the vital role it plays in society, especially in a village like Thorpe Salvin, which has no shop.”

The facelift has included transforming the pub’s tired exterior, which dated back to the 1970s, revamping the interior and landscaping the garden with a new play area and 100-seater terrace.

The pub’s new operators are Gary Hunt and the Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars, while the new landlord is Dan Chapman, whose grandparents lived in Thorpe Salvin for many years.

Gary said: “After falling on hard times, The Parish Oven was in need of TLC, and people had been concerned about its future for some time.

“It had always been an important meeting place, and villagers are thrilled to have it back.”