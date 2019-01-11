MP says talk of extending Article 50 is not what Bassetlaw people voted for

Parliament re-opened on Monday and things immediately got cracking, writes John Mann MP.

I attended a joint select committee hearing of the treasury committee and work and pensions select committee where we questioned the people who are responsible for running Motability.

John Mann MP

This is the scheme that provides people who are receiving mobility welfare payments with access to a vehicle, ranging from a car to a scooter.

This followed on from our initial questioning of them last year.

This week, we questioned the bosses again to see if there had been any progress.

Motability confirmed that they are currently giving people a £500 bonus for cars that are returned to them in an ‘appropriate standard’.

If you have had any experience with Motability, either good or bad I would like to hear about them.

Please email me at mannj@parliament.uk.

This is the time for new year’s resolutions and I know that many people are looking at what they can do to protect the environment and do their bit to help combat climate change.

I will shortly be launching information on how we can help the environment but to start you may want to consider changing your energy provider.

There are an increasing amount of renewable energy sources that are being installed to help the environment.

At the same time this can also save you a great deal of money.

Go online to look at the different options that are available.

Next week, the first votes on the European Union Withdrawal Bill will take place.

I have been contacted by many local residents about this crucial issue.

This week, there has been some talk about extending Article 50.

I believe that this an absurd proposal as it will open Britain up to having another set of European Parliament elections which is not what people in Bassetlaw voted for in the Referendum.

If you have not contacted me already with your views on Brexit, please feel free to email them to me.