MP says Brexit is making us forget Government’s failures on domestic issues

Whilst the media attention has been focused on Brexit, it’s easy to forget that after nine years in power, the Conservatives’ record on domestic issues especially housing is one of failure on all fronts, writes Sir Kevin Barron MP.

Home ownership is down sharply, rough sleeping has doubled, private rents have soared, housing benefit spending has increased, and the country is building 30,000 fewer social rented homes each year than with Labour.

Sir Kevin Barron. Photo: Richard Maude

It is hard to find another area of public policy that is failing so conspicuously and comprehensively.

Many people are finding that however much you save, it still gets harder to buy that first home.

However, many hours you might work or how much more you might earn, rents still eat up more of you pay packet.

And however hard you might try, if you fall on hard times there’s often no safety net to catch you and your family if you can’t pay the mortgage or the rent.

It’s why today more than two in three people in this country say there is a housing crisis, and why public concern about housing is now around the highest level it has been in 40 years.

You have a right to expect better.

Labour has set out some of the ways in which it will do things differently, including a plan to build a million low-cost council and housing association homes over ten years – to rent and buy – as well as tough new standards for private rented homes, action to help first-time buyers and a plan to end rough sleeping.

We all deserve a Government who will help us tackle the housing problems and pressure that people face day-to-day in our area - to build more low-cost homes, end rough sleeping and stand up for private renters.