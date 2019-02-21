MP’s quitting story reminded comedy star of when Take That called it a day

Do you remember where you were when it happened, writes Steve N Allen.

The seven Labour MPs who split from the party caused the biggest upset in British politics since the last one, which was probably to do with Brexit and was probably only last week.

It caught on and has taken more MPs with it, including Conservatives.

It was like watching the press conference where we heard Take That were splitting up or like hearing the devastating news that Geri was leaving the Spice Girls.

It was also confusing, because it seems the issue is the seven who left were the kind of Labour MPs who’d fit the old way Labour was when it was called New Labour, but now the newer version of Labour is more aligned with the old Labour which was older than New Labour.

No wonder they left.

It was all slightly undercut by the BBC who left someone’s mic on during the press conference.

You can find the clip on my Twitter feed.

While the MPs were telling us how they were starting solo careers to release a new single, we could hear a man giving a very sweary commentary.

It was like I’d pressed

the red button and got Gordon Ramsay’s take on things.

The voice over said, ‘between this and Brexit we’re...’ and then he said something that needs bleeping.

It’s not the first time Labour has struggled with mics being left

on.

We all remember when Gordon Brown called a person in a crwod a bigoted woman after she had said to him, ‘all

these eastern Europeans, where are they coming from?’

I don’t know if she was a bigot but she certainly wasn’t a phone-a-friend if you have a geography question.

Where does Labour go from here?