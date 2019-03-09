MP COLUMN: Library services cuts are hampering learning opportunities for young people, says Sir Kevin Barron

New data reveals that the number of books issued from public libraries in Yorkshire and Humberside has fallen by nearly ten million since 2011, writes Rother Valley MP Sir Kevin Barron.

The number of books borrowed has decreased from just over 21 million in 2011 to 12 million in 2018. This represents a decrease of 43 percent. The research, commissioned from the House of Commons Library by the Shadow Culture Team, came ahead of World Book Day, which took place yesterday (Thursday). World Book Day is an occasion to celebrate reading. It is marked by more than 100 different countries and celebrates authors, illustrators, and books. Libraries are at the hearts of our communities and therefore they are engines of opportunity. However, almost a decade of Tory austerity has taken its toll on our public library services, causing branch closures, staff cuts, and fewer opening hours. Last year, spending by local authorities on public libraries fell by a further £30million, with the service losing 712 full time employees and 521 libraries have closed across England since 2010. Cuts to library services damage the learning opportunities of children and young people, and impact on older people looking for company and comfort. World Book Day is always a great opportunity to celebrate the joy of reading. Books open up whole new worlds for children and for adults alike. That’s why it is such a scandal that millions fewer books are being issued from our public libraries. Council budgets have been cut to the bone by Tory austerity and our library services are paying the price. Libraries are at the heart of our local communities. The Government should urgently rethink and end these senseless cuts.

Kevin Barron photo by Richard Maude