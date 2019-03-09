MP COLUMN: John Mann urges county council rethink on James Hince Court closure decision

Last week, Nottinghamshire County Council suddenly decided to announce that James Hince Court in Carlton-in-Lindrick will be closing in September, writes Bassetlaw MP John Mann.

I understand this was a decision made in advance of any notice given to staff, elderly residents and their carers. This facility is well used by Bassetlaw people, specialising in dementia care and is vital for our area, where the elderly can receive the care they require while giving their families the reassurance that they are in safe hands.

James Hince Court last fought a battle against closure in 2009 and I, alongside others in the community, led the campaign to prevent this from happening.

Ten years on, it is incredibly disappointing to learn that this is happening again. I am appalled at the way this was publicised without the staff, elderly residents of the home and their families being informed in advance. I am calling on the council to rethink their decision and I am keen to hear what you have to say about this.

I have learnt that the People’s Vote Campaign have sent vans to our area to attempt to persuade you that we need a second referendum on Brexit.

This campaign has spent months patronising voters like you, saying that you didn’t understand what you voted for and that you were wrong to vote to leave the EU. Next week in Parliament, there will be a series of votes on the Brexit Withdrawal Bill.

Let me be very clear, I will not vote to delay Brexit by having a second referendum. Voters in Bassetlaw voted by a clear margin to leave the European Union and this is what I will continue to vote for in Parliament.

Secondary school places for September 2019 have now been confirmed for students across Nottinghamshire.

I am delighted that 92 per cent of pupils secured a place at their first preference school. Across Bassetlaw the quality of schools has improved dramatically over the last 15 years and it’s good news that these pupils are guaranteed to receive a high quality education.